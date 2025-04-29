HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gold prices fall by Rs 4000 after historic high

Tue, 29 April 2025
Gold June futures at MCX have seen a correction of Rs 4,000/10 grams (4%), opening at Rs 95,316/10 grams on Tuesday, following last week's record high of Rs 99,358/10 grams.

Silver May futures experienced a modest decline, beginning at Rs 96,255/kg, representing a decrease of Rs 209 or 0.22%.

The decline in gold prices corresponds to a strengthening dollar, as there exists an inverse relationship between gold prices and dollar values.

This shift occurred after US President Donald Trump altered his position on reciprocal tariffs, delaying their implementation until July, whilst adopting a less confrontational stance towards China and confirming his intention to retain Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. 

--- The Times of India

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow, 1st since Pahalgam attack

'Sar tan se juda imagery': BJP slams Cong's gayab dig at PM

The picture, without naming Modi, shows a figure in saffron kurta and white churidar with its head and palms missing.

Missing Indian student found dead in Canada

A 21-year-old Indian student who went missing in Canada's Ontario province three days ago has been found dead. Vanshika was last seen leaving her residence at 7 Majestic Drive in Ottawa at around 8-9 pm on Friday to view a rental room....

48 Kashmir tourist sites shut days after Pahalgam attack

Nearly 50 public parks and gardens in vulnerable areas of Kashmir Valley have been closed as a precautionary measure following the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said. The decision comes a week after terrorists shot dead 26 people,...

'Allahu Akbar', gunshots: Tourist captures Pahalgam attack

In the 53-second video the tourist, Rishi Bhatt from Gujarat, can be seen recording the ride using a selfie stick, even as sounds of gunshots can be heard in the background.

