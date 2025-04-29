Gold prices fall by Rs 4000 after historic high

13:04





Silver May futures experienced a modest decline, beginning at Rs 96,255/kg, representing a decrease of Rs 209 or 0.22%.





The decline in gold prices corresponds to a strengthening dollar, as there exists an inverse relationship between gold prices and dollar values.





This shift occurred after US President Donald Trump altered his position on reciprocal tariffs, delaying their implementation until July, whilst adopting a less confrontational stance towards China and confirming his intention to retain Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.





--- The Times of India

Gold June futures at MCX have seen a correction of Rs 4,000/10 grams (4%), opening at Rs 95,316/10 grams on Tuesday, following last week's record high of Rs 99,358/10 grams.