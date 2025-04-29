HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ex-CRPF man murders MBBS daughter for marrying class 12 pass-out

Tue, 29 April 2025
20:09
image
The investigation into the murder of a 24-year-old woman by her father, a retired CRPF official, in Jalgaon revealed that he harboured a grudge against his MBBS daughter for marrying a class 12 pass-out, the police said on Tuesday.

Kiran Mangle (50) shot dead his daughter Tripti Wagh with his licensed revolver and seriously injured her husband Avinash Wagh on Saturday night when they were attending the haldi ceremony of Avinash's sister in Chopda tehsil in the north Maharashtra district.

The police arrested Mangle's son Nikhil Mangle who had accompanied his father to the crime spot, an official said.

After the firing incident, people in the vicinity thrashed Kiran Mangle. 

He was admitted to a private hospital in Jalgaon and currently put on ventilator support, the police said.

Avinash is undergoing treatment for bullet injuries at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

Based on a complaint lodged by Avinash's mother, police booked the Mangle father-son duo on the charge of murder and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Arms Act, the official added. -- PTI

