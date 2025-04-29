HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dietitian booked for anti-India post on social media in Mangaluru

Tue, 29 April 2025
23:28
image
A case was registered against a woman dietitian on Tuesday for allegedly posting an 'anti-India message' on social media, the police said. 

The private hospital where she was employed terminated her services following the incident, they added. 

The woman has been charged under Sections 196(1)(a) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity. 

The police noted that she has not been arrested yet. 

In the controversial video post, the healthcare professional can purportedly be heard saying, "I hate India."  

According to the police, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the hospital's human resources officer after posts attributed to the doctor surfaced online. 

The social media content included remarks perceived as "anti-Hindu" and "anti-national," prompting public backlash. 

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of online content in the region. 

Recently, Konaje police in Mangaluru also booked a social media user for allegedly supporting a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. -- PTI

