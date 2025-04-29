Deportation notices issued to 9 PoK residents in J-K's Mendhar

23:13





Those served the notices included constable Iftikhar Ali, who has served in the police department for the past 27 years and is currently posted at Katra base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.





According to the notice, they have been asked to return to Pakistan by April 30.





However the residents backed their case and claimed themselves to be the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.





"While it is understandable to deport Pakistanis, it is a grave injustice to these families who are long-time residents of J-K. They have been living in Salva village since the 1965 Indo-Pak wars and possess all documents such as land records, voter cards, Aadhar cards, etc," Mendhar resident Safeed Choudary told reporters in Jammu.





He urged the government not to deport them as they have nothing left there.





With tears, Iftikhar Ali, along with his children and family, said, "Where will we go? We have no one or nothing in PoK. My forefathers' graves are in India. I have been serving in the Police Department for the past 27 years."





Ali, along with his family members, was detained at Belicharan police station in Jammu after being brought from Mendhar.





He mentioned that they have approached the court to stay the deportation notice. -- PTI

