Daughter's phone was with CBI, somebody accessed it: RG Kar victim's dad

Tue, 29 April 2025
The father of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim expressed deep frustration with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, alleging discrepancies in the agency's reports. 

Speaking to ANI, he said, "CBI has presented two drastically different reports in the Calcutta High Court and the Sealdah district Court... We will tell this today in the High Court that two different status reports are being presented. Even Supreme Court judges could not believe the gravity of the report submitted to them. We had faith in the CBI, but now we are losing all hope." 

He further claimed that the CBI is aware of the perpetrators behind his daughter's rape and murder but is withholding details, eroding his trust in the agency. 

"CBI knows the perpetrators behind the rape and murder of my daughter but it is not revealing the details...," he said. 

He claimed concerns that unauthorised access to his daughter's phone may have occurred. His suspicion arose after a friend of his daughter indicated that she had exited their group of friends. He asserted that her phone contains all relevant information. He further said that he has lost confidence in the legal system. 

"My daughter's friends visited me two days ago and showed that somebody has accessed her phone to leave their common WhatsApp group. The CBI has her phone but they deny having it... Her mobile phone has all the answers. I have no faith in anyone in the Indian legal system anymore," he said. 

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim.

