Canada polls: Mark Carney's Liberal party projected to win

08:46

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party is projected to win the federal election, capping a stunning turnaround in fortunes fuelled by US President Donald Trump's annexation threats and trade war.





The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said that Liberal Party will win more of Parliament's 343 seats than the Conservatives. However, it is too soon to say whether it will be a minority or majority.





The election comes months after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down earlier this year amid rising food and housing prices and soaring immigration.