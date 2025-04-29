HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Canada polls: Mark Carney's Liberal party projected to win

Tue, 29 April 2025
Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party is projected to win the federal election, capping a stunning turnaround in fortunes fuelled by US President Donald Trump's annexation threats and trade war.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said that Liberal Party will win more of Parliament's 343 seats than the Conservatives. However, it is too soon to say whether it will be a minority or majority.

The election comes months after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down earlier this year amid rising food and housing prices and soaring immigration.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan violates ceasefire for 5th straight night
LIVE! Pakistan violates ceasefire for 5th straight night

Historic! Suryavanshi, 14, youngest to hit IPL century
Historic! Suryavanshi, 14, youngest to hit IPL century

Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans.

Court accepts ED closure in CWG 'scam' case
Court accepts ED closure in CWG 'scam' case

A Delhi court has accepted the Enforcement Directorate's closure report in a money laundering case against Suresh Kalmadi, the former head of the organising committee of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, and then secretary general Lalit...

Putin declares three-day ceasefire in Ukraine
Putin declares three-day ceasefire in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine starting from midnight of May 7-8 to mark the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in World War II. Putin urged the Kiev regime to follow suit, stating...

'We would rather die than return to Pakistan'
'We would rather die than return to Pakistan'

Pakistani wives of former militants rehabilitated in Kashmir have pleaded with the government to allow them to stay, stating they would rather die than return to their native country. The women, who came to Kashmir under a 2010...

