BJP hits back at Cong's 'gayab' jibe with this post...





It has stirred a fresh political controversy with many BJP leaders slamming the Congress post.





BJP MP Nishkant Dubey accused the Congress party of attempting to "separate the head and body" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned its alleged links with the terrorist organisation "Ghazwa-e-Hind".





Taking to X, Dubey posted a screengrab of Congress's post, which had the word 'GAYAB' written over an image of a kurta pyjama and black footwear and captioned it 'Jimmedariyo ke Samay-Gayab'.





"Congress has been trying to separate the head and body of Honourable Prime Minister Modi for years. Now, the Congress party, tell us what your relation with the terrorist organisation Ghazwa al-Hind is? Is the same person tweeting on both?" Dubey wrote on the post.

While the BJP has not named the person holding the knife behind his back it may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi has worn a white T-shirt several times in public especially during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.