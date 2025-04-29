B Arch, B tech graduates held for peddling Rs 1.4 cr ganja in Hyderabad

23:21





Harshvardan Shrivastava, an architect from Madhya Pradesh acted as a middleman, purchasing the substance using an app and distributing it to needy peddlers and used cryptocurrency and Hawala by using VPN to avoid police surveillance, a press release from the police said.





Shrivastava wanted to start a business and in order to raise capital he indulged in Ganja trade.





He learned how to procure and supply drugs through Reddit community and other online platforms.





B Srinivasa Rahul from Chennai, completed engineering in B.Tech in Information Technology in 2016 and worked as IT employee in Chennai.





He was addicted to Ganja.





A local drug peddler Abhishek who studied engineering, used to procure OG from Srinivasa Rahul and Harshvardan Shrivastava.





He also supplied Ganja to Dawal, also an engineer, a resident of Secunderabad and other consumers directly.





This network revealed how well-educated individuals are indulged in drug trade by exploiting Darknet markets and encrypted apps like Signal, Snapchat, and others to operate a sophisticated drug trade, posing a serious threat to society, the release said. -- PTI

