HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

B Arch, B tech graduates held for peddling Rs 1.4 cr ganja in Hyderabad

Tue, 29 April 2025
Share:
23:21
image
Four people, including a B Arch and three engineering graduates were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly peddling hydroponic ganja and seized 1.4 kg of marijuana and other goods worth Rs 1.4 crore from them. 

Harshvardan Shrivastava, an architect from Madhya Pradesh acted as a middleman, purchasing the substance using an app and distributing it to needy peddlers and used cryptocurrency and Hawala by using VPN to avoid police surveillance, a press release from the police said. 

Shrivastava wanted to start a business and in order to raise capital he indulged in Ganja trade. 

He learned how to procure and supply drugs through Reddit community and other online platforms. 

B Srinivasa Rahul from Chennai, completed engineering in B.Tech in Information Technology in 2016 and worked as IT employee in Chennai. 

He was addicted to Ganja. 

A local drug peddler Abhishek who studied engineering, used to procure OG from Srinivasa Rahul and Harshvardan Shrivastava. 

He also supplied Ganja to Dawal, also an engineer, a resident of Secunderabad and other consumers directly. 

This network revealed how well-educated individuals are indulged in drug trade by exploiting Darknet markets and encrypted apps like Signal, Snapchat, and others to operate a sophisticated drug trade, posing a serious threat to society, the release said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Armed forces free to decide on mode, targets to act: Modi
Armed forces free to decide on mode, targets to act: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top defence officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services, amid India weighing its countermeasures following...

LIVE! Dietitian booked for her 'anti-India' remark in Mangaluru
LIVE! Dietitian booked for her 'anti-India' remark in Mangaluru

About 2K illegal houses to be razed in Ahmedabad
About 2K illegal houses to be razed in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad civic authorities launched a massive demolition drive on Tuesday, razing over 2,000 illegally constructed houses and properties in the Chandola Lake area. The operation, which involved around 50 teams equipped with earthmovers...

'Zipline operator said Allah hu Akbar and firing started'
'Zipline operator said Allah hu Akbar and firing started'

The 53-second video, shot using a selfie stick, showed people running for their lives, with one of them falling, apparently after being gunned down by a terrorist.

Light A Candle For Pahalgam Martyrs
Light A Candle For Pahalgam Martyrs

Light a candle to their memory, to show their families and the world that we care.To show that we will not forget, nor will we forgive.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD