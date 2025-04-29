HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
7 more held in Assam for defending Pak after Pahalgam attack; 34 arrests so far

Tue, 29 April 2025
Seven more people have been arrested from different parts of Assam for defending Pakistan on Indian soil following the Pahalgam terror attack, taking the total to 34 so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. 

"Total: 34 Anti Nationals put behind bars in Assam," Sarma said in a post on X. 

The police have arrested the accused from Cachar, Chirang, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and South Salmara districts, he said. 

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested and booked on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam attack. 

Islam has been remanded to judicial custody after five days of police custody. 

The court of the Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate also rejected his bail petition, remanding him to judicial custody. 

On Saturday, Sarma had said that if required, provisions of the National Security Act would be imposed on the arrested. -- PTI

