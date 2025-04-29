HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
109 Pak nationals sent back from Raj; 841 apply for visa extension

Tue, 29 April 2025
In the wake of the Centre's directions after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, 109 Pakistani nationals have been sent back from Rajasthan, while 841 people from minority communities in the neighbouring country have applied for a long-term visa to stay in India.

According to information from the police headquarters, 109 Pakistani citizens have recently been sent back to Pakistan from Rajasthan.

There were 841 people belonging to minority communities in Pakistan who came to Rajasthan on various visas and they have applied for LTV.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had last week directed the police and administrative officials to strictly implement the guidelines issued by the central government regarding the cancellation of visas of Pakistani citizens after the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were shot dead by Pakistan-linked terrorists.

After this, additional chief secretary (home) Anand Kumar held a meeting of senior officials. -- PTI

