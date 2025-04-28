Tahawwur Rana brought to court

14:21





A Mumbai crime branch team questioned Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, for over eight hours in New Delhi where he is in National Investigation Agency's custody, officials said on Saturday.





During the questioning, Rana gave evasive answers and did not cooperate, the official said without giving any further information. Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, was extradited from the USA for his alleged role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks earlier this month. He is currently in the NIA's custody in the national capital.

26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana (wearing a hood) brought to Patiala House court after the end of his 18-day NIA remand.