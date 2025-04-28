HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex jumps 1,006 pts on buying in Reliance after Q4 results

Mon, 28 April 2025
16:37
Benchmark BSE Sensex soared by 1,006 points to close above 80,000 level on Monday as a sharp rally in Reliance Industries and private banks, and foreign fund inflows helped stock markets cut short two days of fall amid India-Pakistan border tensions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,005.84 points or 1.27 per cent to settle at 80,218.37 with 23 of its constituents ending with gains and seven in the red. During the day, it surged 1,109.35 points or 1.40 per cent to 80,321.88. The NSE Nifty rallied 289.15 points or 1.20 per cent to close at 24,328.50. All key sectors, barring IT, participated in the rally, with pharma, energy, and auto emerging as the top gainers. -- PTI

LIVE! Send us in body bags: Pak wives of former militants
Do terrorists have time to ask about religion: Cong leader
Congress MLA Vijay Waddetiwar on Monday questioned the version of the victims who had said that the terrorists asked them their religion before opening fire.

'India's Response Will Be Big'
'Diplomatic and economic responses are first announced and then implemented. A military response is announced only after it is done.'

'Pahalgam attack has a Hamas footprint'
'It was inspired by the Hamas attack and was like their attack -- well planned and well executed.'

Failed as CM, how can I push for...: Omar on Pahalgam attack
The Jammu and Kashmir assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday expressing shock and anguish over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and resolved to fight resolutely to defeat the nefarious designs to disturb communal harmony and...

