SC orders return of passport to Ranveer Allahbadia

Mon, 28 April 2025
14:02
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the return of passport to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to enable him travel abroad over work. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh relaxed the condition after Assam and Maharashtra governments said the investigation against him was complete. 

The bench asked Allahbadia to approach the Maharashtra cyber police bureau for the return of his passport. The top court also told senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, it would consider his prayer for clubbing the FIRs against his client and bring it in one place on the next hearing.

On February 18, the top court protected Allahbadia from arrest in multiple FIRs filed over his comments during a YouTube show and directed him to deposit his passport with the investigating officer of Police Station Nodal Cyber Police, Thane.

