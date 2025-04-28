HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Rupee rises 18 paise to close at 85.23 against US dollar

Mon, 28 April 2025
Share:
23:29
image
The rupee appreciated 18 paise to close at 85.23 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows, easing crude oil prices and a bullish trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said strong domestic fundamentals, such as rising forex reserves also boosted investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.29 and moved between the intra-day high of 84.96 and the low of 85.42 against the greenback.

The unit ended the session at 85.23, registering a gain of 18 paise over its previous closing level.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rajnath Singh briefs Modi on J-K situation
LIVE! Rajnath Singh briefs Modi on J-K situation

IPL 2025 Updates: RR stay on course
IPL 2025 Updates: RR stay on course

'We would rather die than return to Pakistan'
'We would rather die than return to Pakistan'

Pakistani wives of former militants rehabilitated in Kashmir have pleaded with the government to allow them to stay, stating they would rather die than return to their native country. The women, who came to Kashmir under a 2010...

They killed your mother: Owaisi responds to Bilawal
They killed your mother: Owaisi responds to Bilawal

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his "blood would flow in rivers" remark and called former cricketer Shahid Afridi a "joker" for his comment on the Pahalgam terror attack. Owaisi also...

'India's Response Will Be Big'
'India's Response Will Be Big'

'Diplomatic and economic responses are first announced and then implemented. A military response is announced only after it is done.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD