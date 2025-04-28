Rupee rises 18 paise to close at 85.23 against US dollar

23:29

The rupee appreciated 18 paise to close at 85.23 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows, easing crude oil prices and a bullish trend in domestic equities.





Forex traders said strong domestic fundamentals, such as rising forex reserves also boosted investor sentiments.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.29 and moved between the intra-day high of 84.96 and the low of 85.42 against the greenback.





The unit ended the session at 85.23, registering a gain of 18 paise over its previous closing level. -- PTI