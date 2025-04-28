HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Response first, accountability later: Tharoor on Pahalgam attack

Mon, 28 April 2025
Share:
21:26
image
Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that everyone is waiting to see a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and that accountability for the heinous killing can be addressed later.
 
"In my opinion, a response should be given, and there should be a message in that response-- if you commit such acts, you cannot do so free of cost, and that era is over. This is the price to pay-- and tomorrow, the price will be greater.

"If that message is not given, such incidents will continue to occur," the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member told reporters, responding to a query here.

The statement from the Thiruvananthapuram MP came amid a row in the Congress over his comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, in which he reportedly said there was some failure but that no country can ever have foolproof, 100 per cent intelligence.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Udit Raj hit out at Tharoor for his remarks, saying that, being a Congressman, he should ask when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will teach Pakistan a lesson.

Tharoor sought to know whether this is the time to fix the government's accountability in the Pahalgam attack or whether it should be addressed after overcoming the current crisis.

"We are all waiting for retaliation. The issue should be studied after closing this chapter," he said.

Citing the support given to the Israeli government by all political parties there after the Hamas attack on their territory, Tharoor said that although public opinion is against their Prime Minister, they are not seeking his resignation until the war is over.

"I am also saying the same. There should be accountability. But this is not the time for that discussion," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rajnath Singh briefs Modi on J-K situation
LIVE! Rajnath Singh briefs Modi on J-K situation

IPL 2025 Updates: RR stay on course
IPL 2025 Updates: RR stay on course

'We would rather die than return to Pakistan'
'We would rather die than return to Pakistan'

Pakistani wives of former militants rehabilitated in Kashmir have pleaded with the government to allow them to stay, stating they would rather die than return to their native country. The women, who came to Kashmir under a 2010...

They killed your mother: Owaisi responds to Bilawal
They killed your mother: Owaisi responds to Bilawal

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his "blood would flow in rivers" remark and called former cricketer Shahid Afridi a "joker" for his comment on the Pahalgam terror attack. Owaisi also...

'India's Response Will Be Big'
'India's Response Will Be Big'

'Diplomatic and economic responses are first announced and then implemented. A military response is announced only after it is done.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD