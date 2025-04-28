HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rajnath briefs PM on J-K situation

Mon, 28 April 2025
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has left Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after briefing him on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. 

The briefing is taking place as India mulls its options to punish those behind the terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians. 

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered wide-spread outrage within India and abroad. There is no official word on Singh's meeting with PM Modi yet. 

On Sunday, the prime minister said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response". 

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address. "The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he said. PTI

