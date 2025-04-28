HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Patient from Pakistan dies in Chennai

Mon, 28 April 2025
22:04
A 23-year-old patient from Pakistan, who was undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Chennai and was on ECMO support for 70 days died and his body was handed over to his relative, the hospital said on Monday.

The patient, who was admitted on February 12, was being treated for severe respiratory failure following interstitial lung disease.

"Despite the utmost efforts of our medical staff, he passed away on April 25 evening after a prolonged illness and 70 days of ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support," MGM Healthcare said in a statement.

After the body was handed over to his relative who was taking care of him in Chennai, it was taken to the airport to be flown back to Pakistan. -- PTI

