Pakistan will be given befitting reply: Farooq Abdullah

Mon, 28 April 2025
21:51
A strong votary of dialogue with Pakistan in the past, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said India will give a befitting reply to the neighbouring country for the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead. 

He said Pakistan should overcome this 'misleading notion' that Jammu and Kashmir will become its part by terrorism.

"I have always favoured dialogue and was desirous of talks (with Pakistan) but what we will tell to the families (of the terror victims)? Will this be justice?" the former chief minister told reporters outside the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly complex in Jammu.

Abdullah was responding to a question about some people favouring dialogue over war with Pakistan to resolve the issues.

He visited the assembly which met for a day-long special session and passed a resolution condemning the April 22 terror attack at the Baisaran meadow in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Not like the 2019 Balakote surgical strike, but India wants such a response so that nothing like this ever happens again on the soil of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives (in the terror attack). It is regrettable that our neighbour (Pakistan) still does not understand that it has committed murder against humanity. If they think we will join them, they need to overcome this misleading notion," the NC president said.  -- PTI

