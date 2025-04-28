HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak violates ceasefire for 4th consecutive night

Mon, 28 April 2025
08:22
image
Pakistani troops continued to violate the ceasefire along the LoC by resorting to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, army officials said on Monday.

This was the fourth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and came amid heightened tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.

A defence spokesperson said, "During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts."

Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively, he added. -- PTI  

