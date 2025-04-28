HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pahalgam victim's family denounce crowdfunding drive

Mon, 28 April 2025
14:16
Prashant Satpathy's wife grieves at his funeral
The family members of Prashant Satpathy, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, on Monday strongly denounced the crowdfunding campaign allegedly being carried out in the name of helping his wife and son. 

The victim's family has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police station in Balasore, stating that some people have started a fake fundraising campaign on social media platforms and are collecting money in the name of helping them. 

"We have not given any consent to anyone for crowdfunding. We don't need money from the public, but seek their good wishes and blessings for my departed husband. We don't know the intention behind crowdfunding, but I appeal to all to stop the drive," Satpathy's wife Priya Darshani Achariya told reporters. 

Prashant (41), an employee of CIPET, Balasore, was one of the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam attack on April 22. 

Claiming that she learnt about crowdfunding from social media on Saturday, Priya said, "Maybe those raising funds have good intentions, but they should have taken our consent. If they have collected some money, let them donate it to some charitable organisations and trusts. We strongly believe the government will take care of us." 

Prashant's younger brother Jayant said the fundraising has hurt the entire family. "God will punish the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack," he said, adding that the family has lodged an FIR with the Balasore Cyber police station in this regard (crowdfunding). Jayant also mentioned that they had reached out to the woman whose phone number was listed in the fundraising appeals on social media. 

"She apologised for not taking our consent before starting the fundraiser," he said. 

Meanwhile, a senior officer said the cyber police station has begun an investigation and contacted the person(s) involved in the fundraiser. Police sources said at least five to six persons have transferred about Rs 18,000 to the accused person's account. 

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced Rs 20 lakh ex gratia, a job for his wife and full support for the education and future needs of their 9-year-old son. PTI

