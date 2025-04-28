HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pahalgam attack: Indian diaspora counters Pak protesters in UK

Mon, 28 April 2025
Share:
09:23
image
A large number of Indian community and diaspora representatives descended upon the High Commission of India in London to counter a Pakistani demonstration that was called to protest against what was branded as "Indian propaganda" in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" and waving the Indian Tricolour, the pro-Indian demonstrators outnumbered the smaller group of British Pakistanis across the road from India House on Sunday evening.

There was significant Metropolitan Police presence, with officers on guard to ensure both groups were kept far apart as they hurled insults at each other.

Later, there was a candlelight vigil at Piccadilly Circus by the British Indian groups to commemorate the victims of the April 22 terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Similar "All Eyes on Pahalgam" protests and vigils have been organised by Indian diaspora groups in different parts of the UK, including Manchester, Edinburgh in Scotland and Belfast in Northern Ireland, to condemn Pakistan's alleged support for terror outfits.

"The aim is to present a united front against terrorism," said community group Insight UK.

Sunday's protest follows one called by Indian diaspora organisations outside the Pakistan High Commission in the UK capital on Friday that witnessed a counter-protest by British Pakistanis, backed up by mission officials.

In a video that became widely circulated on social media, a Pakistani official was caught on camera making a threatening throat-slitting gesture towards the Indian protesters outside the building. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Kashmiris openly chanting slogans against Pakistan'
LIVE! 'Kashmiris openly chanting slogans against Pakistan'

China backs Pak, advocates 'fair probe' into Pahalgam attack
China backs Pak, advocates 'fair probe' into Pahalgam attack

China hopes both sides will remain restrained, move toward each other, and work together to de-escalate the situation.

Pak violates ceasefire, India gives 'effective' response
Pak violates ceasefire, India gives 'effective' response

Pakistani troops continued to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, army officials said. This was the fourth consecutive night that...

Kohli's 'This Is My Ground' Message to Rahul Goes Viral
Kohli's 'This Is My Ground' Message to Rahul Goes Viral

Kohli walked up to Rahul and cheekily recreated Rahul's famous celebration - pointing to the ground and thumping his chest.

Pak nationals who overstay in India can face 3 yrs in jail
Pak nationals who overstay in India can face 3 yrs in jail

According to the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, which came into effect on April 4, overstaying, violating visa conditions, or trespassing in restricted areas could lead to three years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 3 lakh.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD