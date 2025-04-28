HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Kashmiris openly chanting slogans against Pakistan'

Mon, 28 April 2025
10:02
There have been protests all over India against the attack
Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, strongly condemned the cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam, highlighting that "for the first time in 50 years, the people of Kashmir are openly chanting slogans against Pakistan." 

He said that for the first time in years, the Kashmiri people have taken to the streets to "protest against Pakistan." He made these remarks while praising Prime Minister Modi, who in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, assured that the perpetrators and conspirators of the Pahalgam attack would be met with the "harshest" response. 

Speaking to ANI, Chishty said, "This terrorist act deeply saddens the people of Kashmir. Their hearts are also heavy with grief. Such heinous acts have caused disruption--people will lose jobs, tourism will be affected, and the terrorists have essentially tried to kick everyone in the stomach, economically. The terrorists are backed by people sitting in Pakistan, but they should realise that for the first time in 50 years, the people of Kashmir are openly chanting slogans against Pakistan. That is a very positive sign. This is the United India; today, the entire country stands together. And we want action against the terrorists sitting in Pakistan."

