Kashmiri woman student assaulted at Jamia Millia varsity

Mon, 28 April 2025
12:12
Police stand guard at Lal Chowk
A mess worker at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital has been detained for allegedly assaulting a Kashmiri woman student on campus, police said on Monday. 

The alleged assault took place around 9:30 pm on April 27 when a 24-year-old second-year MA student was allegedly assaulted by a 22-year-old mess worker, identified as Abid. 

"The accused was detained the same night. The student has not yet filed a formal complaint, but she is expected to do so today, after which an FIR will be registered," a police official stated. 

Police added that the altercation stemmed from a personal matter. According to a student group, the assault occurred outside Gate 8 of the campus. The university administration has not yet issued an official response. 

The All India Students' Association (AISA) at Jamia condemned the assault, calling it a serious security lapse. They alleged the incident was linked to ongoing harassment faced by Kashmiri students in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, though police maintain it was an isolated personal dispute. AISA has criticised the security staff, claiming they stood by during the incident and allowed the accused to re-enter campus unchecked. 

"Despite being a heavily militarized space, the university has repeatedly failed in its responsibility to ensure safety," AISA said. The group demanded a transparent investigation, strict action against the perpetrator, and accountability of the security personnel involved.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has released emergency helpline numbers and formed a dedicated team to support students and liaise with authorities. 

26 people were killed in the Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam terrror attack which took place in Baisaran meadow. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. -- ANI

