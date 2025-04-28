Influx, efflux of people at Attari border continues

12:55





A resident of Amarkot district in Pakistan was seen at the Attari border, leaving with his family. "I stayed here for four months with one of my relatives. We are returning since there are orders, and we don't have a long-term visa. What happened (in Pahalgam) is wrong, and we are paying for it (because of the terrorists). It will be good if both countries work together," he said.





This comes as the Indian government has revoked all existing visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except for long-term and diplomatic visas.

As the central government announced the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP), the influx and efflux of people at the renowned Indo-Pakistan border continued on Monday.