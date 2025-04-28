HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India's military spending 9 times that of Pak in 2024

Mon, 28 April 2025
Share:
15:53
image
India's military spending in 2024 was nearly nine times that of Pakistan's expenditure, according to a study released on Monday by a leading Swedish think-tank that comes amid growing tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam attack. India's military expenditure, the fifth largest globally, grew by 1.6 per cent to USD 86.1 billion while Pakistan's spent USD 10.2 billion, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The top five military spenders -- the United States, China, Russia, Germany and India -- accounted for 60 per cent of the global total, with combined spending of USD 1635 billion, it said.

China's military expenditure increased by 7.0 per cent to an estimated USD 314 billion, marking three decades of consecutive growth, the study noted. The communist nation accounted for 50 per cent of all military spending in Asia and Oceania, investing in the continued modernisation of its military and expansion of its cyberwarfare capabilities and nuclear arsenal, it said in the report titled "Trends in World Military Expenditure 2024". 

The SIPRI said military spending in Europe (including Russia) rose by 17 per cent to USD 693 billion and was the main contributor to the global increase in 2024. 

With the war in Ukraine in its third year, military expenditure kept rising across the continent, pushing European military spending beyond the level recorded at the end of the Cold War, it noted. 

The SIPRI said Russia's military expenditure reached an estimated USD 149 billion in 2024, a 38 per cent increase from 2023 and double the level in 2015. This represented 7.1 per cent of Russia's GDP and 19 per cent of all Russian government spending. Ukraine's total military expenditure grew by 2.9 per cent to reach USD 64.7 billion -- equivalent to 43 per cent of Russia's spending. 

At 34 per cent of GDP, Ukraine had the largest military burden of any country in 2024, the report added. "Russia once again significantly increased its military spending, widening the spending gap with Ukraine," said Diego Lopes da Silva, Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! If Pak says it's not involved, accept it: Cong leader
LIVE! If Pak says it's not involved, accept it: Cong leader

Do terrorists have time to ask about religion: Cong leader
Do terrorists have time to ask about religion: Cong leader

Congress MLA Vijay Waddetiwar on Monday questioned the version of the victims who had said that the terrorists asked them their religion before opening fire.

'India's Response Will Be Big'
'India's Response Will Be Big'

'Diplomatic and economic responses are first announced and then implemented. A military response is announced only after it is done.'

Failed as CM, how can I push for...: Omar on Pahalgam attack
Failed as CM, how can I push for...: Omar on Pahalgam attack

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday expressing shock and anguish over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and resolved to fight resolutely to defeat the nefarious designs to disturb communal harmony and...

India blocks Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali's YouTube channels
India blocks Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali's YouTube channels

Former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali's Youtube channels have been blocked in India following "an order from the government related to national security or public order" in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD