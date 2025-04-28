HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
If Pak says it's not involved, accept it: Cong leader

Mon, 28 April 2025
16:26
Protests against the Pahalgam terror attack
Former Union Minister and Congress leader Saifuddin Soz said that if Pakistan says that it is not involved in Pahalgam terror attack then let's accept that for a time and ultimately go by investigating agencies, adding that India and Pakistan are neighbours and nothing will work between the two countries except "dialogue." 

"What happened in Pahalgam was tragic and unacceptable. Every Indian should adopt the line that the Prime Minister has adopted. If Pakistan says it is not involved, let us accept that argument for now and rely on our investigating agencies, who will know better. India and Pakistan are two neighbours; the neighbourhood cannot be changed, whatever you do. Ultimately, what will prevail between India and Pakistan is dialogue. Dialogue and discussion. No military solution, no arms, no sword. Nothing will work except word of mouth, that is dialogue," Soz told ANI. 

The Congress leader said Prime Minister Modi has spoken strongly on the Pahalgam terror attack, adding that India is a "democratic country." -- ANI

LIVE! Send us in body bags: Pak wives of former militants

Do terrorists have time to ask about religion: Cong leader

Congress MLA Vijay Waddetiwar on Monday questioned the version of the victims who had said that the terrorists asked them their religion before opening fire.

'India's Response Will Be Big'

'Diplomatic and economic responses are first announced and then implemented. A military response is announced only after it is done.'

'Pahalgam attack has a Hamas footprint'

'It was inspired by the Hamas attack and was like their attack -- well planned and well executed.'

Failed as CM, how can I push for...: Omar on Pahalgam attack

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday expressing shock and anguish over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and resolved to fight resolutely to defeat the nefarious designs to disturb communal harmony and...

