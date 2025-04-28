If Pak says it's not involved, accept it: Cong leader

16:26

Protests against the Pahalgam terror attack





"What happened in Pahalgam was tragic and unacceptable. Every Indian should adopt the line that the Prime Minister has adopted. If Pakistan says it is not involved, let us accept that argument for now and rely on our investigating agencies, who will know better. India and Pakistan are two neighbours; the neighbourhood cannot be changed, whatever you do. Ultimately, what will prevail between India and Pakistan is dialogue. Dialogue and discussion. No military solution, no arms, no sword. Nothing will work except word of mouth, that is dialogue," Soz told ANI.





The Congress leader said Prime Minister Modi has spoken strongly on the Pahalgam terror attack, adding that India is a "democratic country." -- ANI

