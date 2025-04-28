HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
High stakes for Indian diaspora in Canada and Australia elections

Mon, 28 April 2025
Canada will vote on April 28 to elect a new government and decide whether it will repose its trust in Prime Minister Mark Carney, who succeeded Justin Trudeau, or entrust the job to Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre. 

A week later, on May 3, the Australians will determine if they would prefer a second term for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who currently leads the Australian Labor Party government, or pick Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton, who leads the Liberal Party of Australia. 

In Canada as well as Australia, the shadow of US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements on April 2 has loomed large in election campaigns. Opinion polls in the two countries have shown an increase in support for the two incumbents and their respective parties. 

With the US administration's crackdown on immigration and questions being asked about the issue of migration in Canada and Australia as well, the two federal elections are crucial for the substantial Indian diaspora living in these two countries. The current round of elections in Canada and Australia has also seen an unprecedented number of people of Indian origin contesting as candidates.

Archis Mohan/Business Standard 

