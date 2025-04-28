HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Giving religious angle to attack harmful: Sharad Pawar

Mon, 28 April 2025
Share:
12:29
The house of a Lashkar terrorist was destroyed in Anantnag
The house of a Lashkar terrorist was destroyed in Anantnag
In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has said that giving this deadly incident a religious angle was "harmful" to the nation. 

He added, "Some are trying to give this a religious angle, which is harmful to the nation. We must not go down that path." 

He praised the efforts made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in handling the situation after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and left many injured, saying that both union ministers were working with "great prudence".

Speaking at an event in Pune Rural, Pawar apprised of the government's acknowledgement of "falling short" during the all-party meeting held on April 24, but stated that this was not the time to discuss shortcomings. He added that the priority was to build an environment of trust.

"The discussion in the meeting acknowledged that there are questions to address, but one thing was clear: leaders like the Defence Minister and Home Minister are acting with great prudence. They admitted, 'Somewhere, we fell short.' However, this is not the time to discuss those shortcomings. The priority is to create an atmosphere of trust in the lives of those who were attacked. That is the most important thing right now," Pawar said. 

He further said that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was an "attack on India", and it requires setting aside political differences to stand united.

"The country is going through a difficult phase. Over the past two days, we have been reading about the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Terrorists carried out an attack, claiming the lives of innocent people. What happened was a shock to the nation. This was not an attack on any caste or religion; it was an attack on India. When there is an attack on Indians, it becomes our responsibility to set aside political differences and stand united," Pawar, former Union Agriculture Minister, added. 

Speaking about his connections in Kashmir, the NCP-SCP chief said that people in the valley oppose terrorism and were advocating for unity. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Do terrorists have time to ask about religion: Cong leader
LIVE! Do terrorists have time to ask about religion: Cong leader

India must declare war against Pak if...: Union minister
India must declare war against Pak if...: Union minister

"As long as PoK exists, terrorist activities will continue. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if Pakistan does not hand over PoK, we must declare war against them," Athawale said, calling for another surgical strike against the...

Rajnath meets Modi as India mulls action against Pak
Rajnath meets Modi as India mulls action against Pak

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered wide-spread outrage within India and abroad.

Govt bans 16 Pak YT channels, raps BBC for 'militants' use
Govt bans 16 Pak YT channels, raps BBC for 'militants' use

The Indian government has blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content as well as false and misleading narratives against India, its Army and security agencies. The...

As celebs start #ChaloKashmir, J-K faces Rs 2000-cr hit
As celebs start #ChaloKashmir, J-K faces Rs 2000-cr hit

Kashmir tourism is staring at a loss of Rs 2000 crore with tourists pulling out in droves post the Pahalgam terror attack, and travel agents are pinning their hopes on social media by actors reverses the trend and brings back tourists to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD