Do terrorists have time to ask about religion: Cong leader

The Baisaran meadow where the attack happened





Senior Mahrashtra Congress MLA Vijay Waddetiwar on Monday questioned the version of the victims who had said that the terrorists asked them their religion before opening fire.





"The government should take responsibility for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They (the government) are saying that terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion). Do terrorists have time for all this?... Some people say that this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Identify those responsible and take appropriate action. This is the sentiment of the country," the MLA said. Reacting to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's "not in favour of war" statement on the Pahalgam attack, he said that if the government was ready for war, then it should be done.





Speaking to the media, Waddetiwar said, "All this is to divert people's attention. He (CM Siddaramaiah) said there should be no war with Pakistan, but if the government is ready for war, then do it...





"You (government) talk about stopping Pakistan's water. It will take 20 years to do so....





" Karnataka CM Siddaramiah had advocated for strengthening security in the Kashmir valley to ensure peace.





"There has been a security lapse in this incident. We are not in favour of war. Steps should be taken to tighten security measures in the Kashmir region. The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir," Siddaramaiah told reporters.





Siddaramiah's statements came under fire from the BJP with party MP Sambit Patra alleging that the Congress was speaking the language of Pakistan. -- PTI

After Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commented on not wanting a war against Pakistan, another senior Congress leader has made a controversial statement on the terror attacks.