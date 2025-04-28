HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Curse be on me if I ask Centre for statehood now: Omar

Mon, 28 April 2025
14:41
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he will not take advantage of the Pahalgam terror attack to press for restoration of the Union Territory's statehood. 

"The security in Jammu and Kashmir is not the responsibility of the UT's elected government. But I will not use this occasion to seek statehood. How can I push for statehood now? I do not believe in cheap politics. Should I have no value for the 26 lives lost and go to the Centre demanding statehood now?" Abdullah said, winding up the discussion on a resolution passed on the Pahalgam terror attack in the legislative assembly. 

He was referring to some members in the House who demanded statehood restoration to defeat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. 

"We have talked about statehood (with the Central government) in the past and we will continue to talk about it in future, but not right now. This time there will be no politics on anything except condemnation of the terror act and expressing solidarity with the families who lost their kin," the chief minister said. 

He also warned social media handlers spreading false news in the wake of the terror attack. "While 90 per cent of people are upholding the truth, there are 10 per cent of those who are trying to spread falsehood on social media. I warn them to desist from this immediately as we will not tolerate the spread of falsehood," Abdullah said. "Curse be on me if I go to the Centre and push for statehood at this moment," he added.

