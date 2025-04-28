HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Court reserves order on NIA plea for 12 days custody of Tahawwur

Mon, 28 April 2025
15:27
Tahawwur Rana is in NIA custody
A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on a. NIA application seeking g extension of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana's custody by 12-days. 

Rana was produced before special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh on expiry of his 18-day NIA custody amid tight security and with his face covered. The judge is likely to pronounce order shortly. 

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann are likely to represented the National Investigation Agency in an in chamber proceeding. Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority is representing Rana. The court remanded Rana to NIA custody for 18 days. -- PTI

