HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Celebrated Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun dies at 73

Mon, 28 April 2025
Share:
18:36
image
Legendary Malayalam filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N Karun, known for his pathbreaking films and distinctive style of movie making, died in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, industry sources said.  He was 73. 

Karun had been unwell for some time and was battling health issues, they said. 

His death comes days after he was honoured with the J C Daniel Award for lifetime contribution to Malayalam cinema, the highest film honour instituted by the state government, at a function in the state capital. 

One of the pioneers of new wave cinema in Malayalam, Shaji Neelakantan Karunakaran, popularly known as Shaji N Karun, was among the few filmmakers who took the legacy of Malayalam cinema to the international audience breaking all the barriers.  

His debut film, Piravi (1988), was screened at nearly 70 international film festivals, while his second film, Swaham (1994), was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. 

His Vanaprastham (1999) was also screened at Cannes.

Karun's films have won seven national awards and as many Kerala State Awards. 

His Kutty Srank bagged the national award for Best Feature Film in 2010.

A recipient of the Padma Shri and the French honour 'Order of Arts and Letters,' Karun was the premiere chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. He also served as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC). 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pahalgam: Cong distances itself from leaders' remarks
LIVE! Pahalgam: Cong distances itself from leaders' remarks

IPL 2025 Updates: RR win the toss; opt to field vs GT
IPL 2025 Updates: RR win the toss; opt to field vs GT

Upset by BJP protest, Siddaramaiah raises hand at cop
Upset by BJP protest, Siddaramaiah raises hand at cop

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost his temper and made a gesture by raising his hand at a police officer during a protest rally in Belagavi. The incident occurred when a group of people, allegedly BJP workers, attempted to...

'India's Response Will Be Big'
'India's Response Will Be Big'

'Diplomatic and economic responses are first announced and then implemented. A military response is announced only after it is done.'

'Pahalgam attack has a Hamas footprint'
'Pahalgam attack has a Hamas footprint'

'It was inspired by the Hamas attack and was like their attack -- well planned and well executed.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD