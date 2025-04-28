HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
BJP slams Rahul on Cong leaders' comments on attack

Mon, 28 April 2025
A silent Dal lake. Pic: Umar Ganie
The BJP on Monday questioned Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi over the comments of several Congress leaders questioning the need for war with Pakistan and the Pahalgan terror attack victims' account that terrorists marked out non-Muslims, asking if their call for national unity was merely a formality. 

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad named a number of Congress leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior Maharashtra leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Karnataka minister R B Timmapur and Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra, for their controversial comments to target the opposition party's leadership. 

"Do Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have no control over their party? Or both of them made pro forma comments while letting others the freedom to speak as they wished," he said, adding that their remarks are being used in Pakistan, including by its media, to defame India. 

"When the world is with India after the terror strike, be it the US, France or Saudi Arabia, these leaders are making such shameless and irresponsible remarks, he said. It is the height of insensitivity," he said, adding that the likes of Wadettiwar and Timmapur have questioned the account of some of the victims that terrorists identified non-Muslims before shooting them dead. 

He noted that Congress president Kharge and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi had extended their support to the government in the all-party meeting over the countermeasures following the terror strike and said it reflected the strength of India's mature democracy. 

However, several Congress leaders have made comments that appeared to be part of a pattern, Prasad told reporters, wondering if their leadership merely responded in a perfunctory manner in the wake of the attack. PTI

LIVE! If Pak says it's not involved, accept it: Cong leader
Do terrorists have time to ask about religion: Cong leader
Congress MLA Vijay Waddetiwar on Monday questioned the version of the victims who had said that the terrorists asked them their religion before opening fire.

'India's Response Will Be Big'
'Diplomatic and economic responses are first announced and then implemented. A military response is announced only after it is done.'

Failed as CM, how can I push for...: Omar on Pahalgam attack
The Jammu and Kashmir assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday expressing shock and anguish over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and resolved to fight resolutely to defeat the nefarious designs to disturb communal harmony and...

India blocks Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali's YouTube channels
Former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali's Youtube channels have been blocked in India following "an order from the government related to national security or public order" in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

