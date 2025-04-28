'Ask PM what answer should be given to Pakistan'

13:50





Ahead of the special session in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly to address the attack, the JKNC chief said, "Ask the Prime Minister what answer should be given to Pakistan," when asked for his suggestion on India's response to Pakistan. NC chief whip Mubarak Gul also noted that the attack was not part of their culture and that it was "murder of entire humanity".





"It was a brutal attack. Killing an innocent is the murder of the entire humanity. This is not our culture. Entire Kashmir has condemned this attack," Gul said.





While Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat, commenting on Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra's statement, said that what the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Had said had a context.





"Karra Sahab's statement does not mean that we are not against terrorism. It has a context. We (Congress) have tried wars, we have tried dialogue, and we have tried every internal cohesive measure to eliminate extremists and terrorism. This is a question of national security. We are with the nation. But there is also a mood that once we have tried everything, let us try it again," Bhat explained.





"That never means that we are tying down the government's hands from taking it up. The union government can take any measure. Congress has already said that against terrorism, they are with the government. Take any measure, but why do you close options? Even in the event of a war, there will still be interventions. This will be followed by a dialogue. We are saying to keep it open," he added. -- ANI

