AAI seeks 'phased demolition' of Mumbai airport Terminal 1

Mon, 28 April 2025
11:39
Government-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) has opposed Mumbai International Airport Limited's (MIAL's) plan to demolish the entire Terminal 1 (T1) in one go and wants the demolition to be carried out in a 'phased' manner, Business Standard has learnt.

Moreover, the global airlines body, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has said that MIAL has not consulted airlines or provided sufficient information about T1's redevelopment so that flight disruptions could be minimised. 

Major Indian carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet are members of the IATA. Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL), which is building the Navi Mumbai airport, is slated to begin commercial operations in June. 

NMIAL is a subsidiary of Adani Group-led MIAL.

Last month, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) said the demolition of T1 was "necessary' for public safety. This came after a site visit and an IIT Bombay audit that revealed corrosion, seepage, and cracks in the structure.

However, the question remains on whether the demolition should be done in one go or in phases to minimise flight disruption.MIAL did not respond to Business Standard's request for a statement on this matter.

Mumbai airport currently has two terminals -- T1 and T2 -- with an annual passenger handling capacity of 15 and 40 million, respectively. Mumbai Airport's T1 comprises three buildings -- T1A, T1B, and T1C.Last month, MIAL said T1 would be demolished in October this year and its reconstruction is expected by September 2028.

During the reconstruction phase, about 5 million passengers of T1 would be shifted to T2, while the remaining 10 million would be shifted to Navi Mumbai airport. This phased approach could help manage costs and respond to changing demand.

However, MIAL said that due to space limitations and the shape of the available land, modular construction is not possible.

Deepak Patel/Business Standard

