Thiruvananthapuram Airport receives bomb threat via email

Sun, 27 April 2025
20:42
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport received a bomb threat via email early Sunday, which turned out to be a hoax, police said.

The email was received in the official email ID of the airport manager, they added.

"As soon as the information was received, Kerala police and CISF personnel conducted a thorough check at the airport and its premises, but found nothing suspicious. The bomb threat was confirmed to be a hoax," a police officer said.

As a precaution, TRV Airport's Bomb Threat Assessment Committee implemented relevant security measures at the airport, according to airport authorities.

The airport management is actively coordinating with security agencies in this regard, an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

Airport operations remain unaffected. The safety of passengers and staff remains our top priority, the spokesperson added.

The international airport received the hoax threat days after several major institutions, including the High Court and district collectorates in the state, received a series of 'fake bomb threat' messages. -- PTI 

