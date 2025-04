09:05





The terrorists fired at Ghulam Rasool Magray inside his residence at Kandi Khas late on Saturday, they said.





Magray was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.





It was not immediately clear why the ultras targeted the social activist. -- PTI

A 45-year-old social activist was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.