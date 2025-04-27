HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Russian security service arrests suspect in general's car bomb death

Sun, 27 April 2025
09:19
Russia's top internal security and counterintelligence service has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the death of a Russian general, who was killed by a car bomb on Friday, officials said on Saturday. 

Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, was killed by an explosive device placed in his car in Balashikha, just outside Moscow. 

He was involved in Ukraine peace negotiations. 

The man identified as Ignat Kuzin, who has a residence permit in Ukraine, purchased a second-hand Volkswagen Golf car used in the assassination, the Federal Security Service said in a statement. 

According to the officials, the suspect retrieved the components for the bomb from a cache and planted it inside Moskalik's vehicle. 

Earlier reports said that Kuzin was acting on the instructions of the Ukrainian Secret Service, SBU. 

Moskalik was the second top general assassinated by Ukrainian agents in Moscow. -- ANI 

