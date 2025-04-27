Properly utilise our support: Cong to PM on JK attack

17:01

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said his party has extended full support to the central government in its actions against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack and that they will have to properly utilise it, take everyone into confidence, and move ahead.





The country is important and everyone will have to fight together to protect it and work for its welfare, he said, as he also expressed reservations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipping Thursday's all-party meeting that was convened to discuss the terror attack.





The terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 has left at least 26 people dead, including two from Karnataka.





"I have already said that he (PM) should have come (for the all-party meeting). Him not coming is not right...the country is important, religion, language come later. So all of us should fight together for the country. I have said it several times that we extend support to the government," Kharge said in response to a question.





Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "We will extend support. Properly utilise it. If they (Centre) take everyone into confidence, further steps will be easy. But going on criticising each other will not go well."





"Some people have already started it, it is not right. We have spoken about what was discussed in the meeting. Some people are speaking giving different meanings to it, which is not right...everything discussed at the meeting cannot be revealed in the interest of the country. I may be there or may go, similar is the case with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, but the country will remain. So all of us should strive together for its welfare," he added. -- PTI