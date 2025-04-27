HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistan Ratna: BJP on K'taka CM's 'no need for war' remark

Sun, 27 April 2025
15:43
image
The opposition BJP on Sunday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with Pakistan media playing up his "no need for war" comments over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka accused Siddaramaiah of acting like a "puppet" of an enemy nation, at a time when the country is facing a very sensitive situation, with the threat of war looming over the border.

Siddaramaiah on Saturday had said there is no need for a war with Pakistan, but the central government should strengthen the security system.

"There is no need for war, stringent measures should be taken. The security system needs to be tightened. We are not in favour of war. There should be peace, people should have security, and the central government should take security measures...." he had said.

The terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 has left at least 26 persons dead, including two from Karnataka.

Addressing Siddaramaiah as "Pakistan Ratna",  Ashoka chided him, saying,  he has become world famous in Pakistan overnight due to your childish and absurd statements.

"Congratulations to you. If you ever visit Pakistan again, you are guaranteed royal hospitality. It will not be surprising if the Pakistani government honours you with the highest civilian award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, as a great peace ambassador who has advocated for Pakistan," he said in a post on 'X', with a clipping of a Pakistani news channel playing up Siddaramaiah's statement.

The presence of people like Siddaramaiah in public life is the biggest tragedy of our country, Ashoka added.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, the entire world is condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, but it has become a habit for Congress leaders to talk lightly about the country without knowing the real situation.

"The entire world is offering condolences to India. Most countries are telling India to teach the terrorists a lesson in a way that they understand.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made a statement that we should not punish those involved in terrorist activities but strengthen our security. This is condemnable," he said in a post on 'X'.

In-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, Amit Malviya in his 'X' post said, "Congress rushes to Pakistan's rescue.

 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who owes his position to Muslim votes, is being quoted across Pakistan for suggesting that we focus on security measures in Kashmir instead of confronting Pakistan, despite them murdering Indian Hindus in cold blood." -- PTI 

