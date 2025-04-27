NIA takes over Pahalgam terror attack probe

09:52





The attack which took place on April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while leaving many others injured.





The Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam.





The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.





Acting on the recent attack, the Indian government suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down Attari checkpost as it hit back at Islamabad over the brazen attack. -- ANI

The National Investigation Agency has officially taken over the investigation into the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, as per the sources.