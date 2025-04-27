HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Major fire breaks out at ED's Mumbai office

Sun, 27 April 2025
11:58
A major blaze broke out at the Enforcement Directorate's office building in south Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, and there were no casualties in the incident, officials said.

The fire broke out at the Kaiser-I-Hind building in the Ballard Estate area around 2.31 am, they said.

Officials said the blaze, which started on the fourth floor of the five-storey building housing the ED office, raged for hours and was brought under control.
 
A senior police official said a short circuit had caused the fire, and furniture, cupboards and electric installations were damaged.
He said police teams were at the spot and conducting panchnama, and further enquiry was underway.
 
Mumbai Fire Bridge upgraded the fire to Level III at around 4.17 am, which is generally considered a major fire.
 
A fire brigade official said eight fire engines, six jetties, water tankers and other equipment were deployed to battle the blaze.
 
The official said several documents and equipment inside the office are feared to have been damaged. -- PTI

