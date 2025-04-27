HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha sarpanch murder key accused Karad suffers panic attack in jail

Sun, 27 April 2025
Walmik Karad, former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide arrested for the kidnapping and murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, suffered a panic attack in jail and is undergoing treatment, an official said on Sunday.

Karad, who is lodged at Beed prison, complained of some health issues on Friday evening, he said.

The official said doctors at the prison examined him as his sugar level dropped on Saturday, and he suffered a panic attack and was paralysed with fear.

Karad is undergoing treatment inside the prison and can be shifted to a government-run hospital if needed, he added.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company.

Seven persons, including Karad, have been arrested and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The others arrested included Sudarshan Ghule, Vishnu Chate, Jairam Chate, Mahesh Kedar, Sudhir Sangale and Prateek Ghule. One Krishna Andhale is a wanted accused in the case. -- PTI 

