Madhya Pradesh CM reviews measures to identify Pak nationals in state

Sun, 27 April 2025
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Against the backdrop of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a crucial meeting with the state police officials to review measures for the identification and expulsionof Pakistani nationals from the state, following directives from the Centre.  

He further stated that the state government had already taken proactive steps to identify Pakistani nationals residing under short-term or non-official visas and ensure their departure from Madhya Pradesh as per the stipulated guidelines.  

Addressing the meeting on Saturday, the chief minister said, "In accordance with the directions given to the Madhya Pradesh government by the honourable prime minister and the respected Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, I held a meeting today. We have made preparations to expel from the state those Pakistani visa holders who are not on long-term or official visas."  

Yadav added, "We have issued directives today based on the guidelines given by the government to ensure that such individuals are removed from the state after the 27th. I believe that, just as the recent incident happened in the village, and as the government has consistently issued directives in coordination with all state governments, we in Madhya Pradesh are also following all those instructions diligently." -- ANI 

