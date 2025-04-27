HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

J-K: Two suspected overground workers of terror ranks detained in Budgam

Sun, 27 April 2025
Share:
10:50
image
Budgam police in Jammu and Kashmir have detained two suspected overground workers affiliated with terrorist ranks under the Public Safety Act (PSA), police said in a statement.  

According to an official statement,  in a decisive move against terrorism and acting tough against anti-national elements, district police Budgam on Sunday detained two "hardcore" over ground workers affiliated with terrorist ranks under the stringent Public Safety Act. 

The Overground workers have been identified as Tahir Ahmad Kumar, a resident of Pakerpora and Shabir Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Karpora  Pakerpora.  

The arrests followed sustained efforts and actionable intelligence indicating the involvement of the duo in providing active support to terrorist outfits operating in the region. 

By invoking the Public Safety Act, authorities have ensured their detention to prevent further threats to peace and public order", it added.  

The detained individuals were instrumental in facilitating terrorist activities, including movement, shelter, logistical support, and their continued engagement in anti-national activities, role in motivating local youth to join banned (terrorist) organisations. -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian Navy carries out anti-ship firing drills amid tension
LIVE! Indian Navy carries out anti-ship firing drills amid tension

Iranian Prez calls for regional unity against terrorism
Iranian Prez calls for regional unity against terrorism

President Pezeshkian on Saturday said that Iran unequivocally denounces such "inhumane acts", Iran's embassy in New Delhi said in a post on X.

Pak violates LoC ceasefire again; India retaliates
Pak violates LoC ceasefire again; India retaliates

This was the third consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control.

Pahalgam attack: Houses of 3 more terrorists razed in J-K
Pahalgam attack: Houses of 3 more terrorists razed in J-K

With this, the total number of houses of terrorists and their overground workers demolised since the Pahalgam attack has gone up to nine.

India to study best use of Pak's share of Indus water
India to study best use of Pak's share of Indus water

The Centre is planning to undertake a study to look into ways to maximise the use of the quantum of water from the three rivers that Pakistan had earlier used under the Indus Water Treaty, now that the agreement has been suspended,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD