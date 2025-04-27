J-K: Two suspected overground workers of terror ranks detained in Budgam

10:50





According to an official statement, in a decisive move against terrorism and acting tough against anti-national elements, district police Budgam on Sunday detained two "hardcore" over ground workers affiliated with terrorist ranks under the stringent Public Safety Act.





The Overground workers have been identified as Tahir Ahmad Kumar, a resident of Pakerpora and Shabir Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Karpora Pakerpora.





The arrests followed sustained efforts and actionable intelligence indicating the involvement of the duo in providing active support to terrorist outfits operating in the region.





By invoking the Public Safety Act, authorities have ensured their detention to prevent further threats to peace and public order", it added.





The detained individuals were instrumental in facilitating terrorist activities, including movement, shelter, logistical support, and their continued engagement in anti-national activities, role in motivating local youth to join banned (terrorist) organisations. -- ANI

