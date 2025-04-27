HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian Navy carries out anti-ship firing drills amid tension

Sun, 27 April 2025
11:10
Indian naval ship during missile a test in Arabian Sea/ANI Photo
Indian naval warships have successfully carried out anti-ship firings revalidating readiness for long-range precision strikes, officials said on Sunday. 

The firing drills came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack. 

"Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike," an Indian Navy official said. 

"Indian Navy stands combat ready credible and future ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests anytime anywhere anyhow," he added. -- PTI

