HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian goods worth $10 bn reach Pak via third countries

Sun, 27 April 2025
Share:
21:55
image
Indian goods worth over USD 10 billion are reaching Pakistan every year indirectly through ports such as Dubai, Singapore, and Colombo, bypassing trade restrictions, according to estimates of economic think tank GTRI.
   
Explaining the system, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that Indian firms send goods to these ports, where an independent company offloads the consignment and keeps the products in bonded warehouses, where goods can be stored without paying duties while in transit.
 
"In the bonded warehouse, the labels and documents are modified to show a different country of origin. For example, Indian-made goods may be relabelled as 'Made in UAE'. After this change, they are shipped to countries like Pakistan, where direct trade with India is not allowed," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.
 
This method, he said, helps firms to bypass India-Pakistan trade restrictions; sell goods at higher prices, using the third country route; and avoid scrutiny, since the trade appears to come from other countries.
 
The higher price covers storage, paperwork, and access to a closed market.
 
"While this transshipment model isn't always illegal, it sits in a grey zone. It shows how businesses find creative ways to keep trade going -- often faster than governments can react. GTRI estimates Indian goods worth over USD 10 billion reach Pakistan via this route annually," Srivastava said.
 
The trade between India and Pakistan may come to a complete halt after New Delhi's move to close the Attari Integrated Check Post in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which was followed by Islamabad's decision to suspend all trade ties, exporters have said.

The two-way trade between the countries was already miniscule following steps taken by both the sides after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.
 
India's exports to Pakistan in April-January 2024-25 stood at USD 447.65 million, while imports were meagre USD 0.42 million. Exports and imports in 2023-24 were USD 1.18 billion and USD 2.88 million, respectively. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: RCB in early trouble here
IPL 2025 Updates: RCB in early trouble here

Pak nationals who overstay in India can face 3 yrs in jail
Pak nationals who overstay in India can face 3 yrs in jail

According to the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, which came into effect on April 4, overstaying, violating visa conditions, or trespassing in restricted areas could lead to three years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 3 lakh.

TN minister Senthil Balaji resigns after SC ultimatum
TN minister Senthil Balaji resigns after SC ultimatum

Tamil Nadu Ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy have resigned from the M K Stalin-led state cabinet. Senthil Balaji, facing an ED probe, was asked by the Supreme Court to choose between his post and freedom, while Ponmudy courted...

NCERT drops Mughals from Class 7 books, adds Maha Kumbh
NCERT drops Mughals from Class 7 books, adds Maha Kumbh

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has removed all references to the Mughals and Delhi Sultanate from its class 7 textbooks. The new textbooks, released this week, have been designed in line with the new...

537 Pak nationals exit India via Attari as deadline ends
537 Pak nationals exit India via Attari as deadline ends

The exit deadline for Pakistani nationals visiting India on SAARC visas ended on April 26, while for the rest, except those on medical visas, it is set to close on Sunday, April 27 amid escalating tensions between the two countries over...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD