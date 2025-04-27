HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fire at ED office doused after 12 hrs; files feared damaged

Sun, 27 April 2025
20:13
A huge fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate's office building in south Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, though no one was hurt in the incident, officials said.

A Mumbai Fire Brigade official said the Level III (major) blaze at Kaiser-I-Hind building in Ballard Estate area was doused around 2:10pm after a sustained operation of 12 hours during which eight fire engines, six jetties, water tankers and other equipment were deployed.

The fire, which broke out on the fourth floor of the five-storey building housing the ED office, raged for hours and was brought under control around 12.15 pm, when it was covered from all the sides.

Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade told PTI that the fire was confined to the fourth floor and mezzanine floor of the building, but the presence of files and furniture intensified it.

Mumbai Fire Bridge upgraded the fire to Level III (major) at around 4.17 am.

Explaining why it took long to douse the fire, Ambulgekar said that poor ventilation caused the smoke to get clogged inside the building, which in turn posed great difficulties to firefighters during entry.

Firefighters had to break down doors and smash windows to gain entry into the structure, Ambulgekar said.

"No one was injured in the incident. A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the fire," the top MFB official added.

The MFB control room said cooling operations are underway. It is a process to ensure the blaze does not get reignited from embers etc. -- PTI

IPL 2025 Updates: Rahul-Du Plessis lead DC fightback
IPL 2025 Updates: Rahul-Du Plessis lead DC fightback

Tearful goodbyes at Attari border as Pakistanis leave India
Tearful goodbyes at Attari border as Pakistanis leave India

The exit deadline for Pakistani nationals visiting India on SAARC visas ended on April 26, while for the rest, except those on medical visas, it is set to close on Sunday, April 27 amid escalating tensions between the two countries over...

Anytime, anywhere: Navy's message days after Pahalgam attack
Anytime, anywhere: Navy's message days after Pahalgam attack

The visuals show the BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being launched from a fleet of warships, including Kolkata-class destroyers and Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates, reaffirming the Navys operational prowess.

Sidda clarifies 'no war' remark; 'Pakistan Ratna', says BJP
Sidda clarifies 'no war' remark; 'Pakistan Ratna', says BJP

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified his remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, saying he did not call for no war with Pakistan, but emphasized that war should only be a last resort. His comments, which were played up by...

