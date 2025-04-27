HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Enemies of India want to destroy Kashmir: Modi

Sun, 27 April 2025
Share:
12:10
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated on Sunday that the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those involved in the conspiracy will be served the most stringent punishment, asserting that the victims will receive justice.
 
In his Mann Ki Baat address, Modi said the solidarity of Indians in the war against terrorism is the country's biggest strength.

He said his heart is in deep pain and every Indian is seething with anger over the terror strike that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Modi said the incident reflected the desperation and cowardice of terrorists and their mentors at a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, tourism was seeing a record surge, democracy was turning stronger and new opportunities were being created for the youth.

Enemies of the country and Kashmir did not like it, he said, adding that they wanted the Valley to be destroyed again.

He said, "In the war against terrorism, the unity of the country, the solidarity of 140 crore Indians, is our biggest strength."

The world is watching that India is speaking in one voice against the attack, he said, stressing that this unity is the biggest basis of the decisive battle against terrorism.

Irrespective of the state one lives in and the language one speaks, everyone has deep sympathy for the families of victims, he said.

 Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, killing 26 people.

In the monthly broadcast, the prime minister also paid tributes to scientist and former ISRO head K Kasturirangan who passed away on Friday, saying his selfless service to the country and contribution to nation-building will always be remembered. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Enemies of India want to destroy Kashmir: Modi
LIVE! Enemies of India want to destroy Kashmir: Modi

NIA takes over probe into Pahalgam terror attack
NIA takes over probe into Pahalgam terror attack

The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists, the officials said.

Pahalgam attack: Houses of 3 more terrorists razed in J-K
Pahalgam attack: Houses of 3 more terrorists razed in J-K

With this, the total number of houses of terrorists and their overground workers demolised since the Pahalgam attack has gone up to nine.

'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'

'It could be the Pakistan army's commercial interest, tactical or strategic interest or one of their leaders.''Even if you send a message that we have attempted to kill one of the Pakistani generals, that itself will serve the purpose.'

Pak violates LoC ceasefire again; India retaliates
Pak violates LoC ceasefire again; India retaliates

This was the third consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD