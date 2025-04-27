China unlikely to get involved in India-Pak 'instability': Ex-army commander

16:52

China is unlikely to get directly involved in the "instability" between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, due to the current geopolitical scenario and tariff-related "complexities", a former Indian Army commander has said.





He, however, also underscored that China's friendship with Pakistan is a known fact.





"Post the Galwan 2020 incident, after a lot of consultations and deliberations between the two countries, the stand-off at the last of the friction points has been resolved," former Eastern Command chief Lt Gen (retd) Rana Pratap Kalita said.





A "process of normalisation" has taken place after resolution of the last areas of conflict and bilateral mechanism has picked up, including talks to start direct flights and resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, he said.





Kalita also pointed out that both countries face hiked trade tariffs imposed by the US, which also impacts the global economy.





With India and China being manufacturing countries as well as major consumption markets, the impact of change in tariffs is bound to be felt more, he said.





"Seeing these complexities and geopolitical developments as well, whether there will be any direct manifestation of the Chinese towards the instability caused by the Pahalgam incident is difficult to predict at the moment. But as of now, I don't see them getting directly involved," the former army commander said.





"The vulnerability of the sea link with Pakistan is known. The importance of access to the Arabian Sea through Pakistan for China is also a known fact," Kalita added.





On vulnerability along the Bangladesh border, he said it remains and "more so after the change of government in Bangladesh".





"After the Sheikh Hasina government was deposed, we have seen that there is a rising anti-India feeling in Bangladesh, which is being fueled by religious fundamentalists," he said. -- PTI